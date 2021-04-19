Ky. COVID-19 | 231 new cases, 9 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 231 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

The governor also announced that venues with more than 1,000 people can go to 50% capacity effective immediately. Venues with less than 1,000 people will remain at 60% capacity.

As of Monday, the governor said 1,665,196 Kentuckians have received at least a first dose of the vaccine. More than half of Kentuckians 18 and over are partially vaccinated.

Of the 231 new COVID cases announced Monday, 168 are people 49 and younger.

Monday’s positivity rate was 3.46%.

Beshear explained the latest deaths included five from the audit of death certificates. The state has had 6,347 deaths since the pandemic started last spring.

