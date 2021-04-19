Advertisement

Man who sparked lockdowns at two schools arrested

(WJHG/WECP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A high school and middle school were placed on lockdown Monday after school leaders were advised that there was a man walking in a wooded area near the schools and he appeared to be armed.

According to the Louisa Police Department, officers located and arrested the man noticed near Lawrence County High School and Louisa Middle School.

Officers says Bailey Maynard, 21, of Louisa had brought a BB gun on school grounds and was walking toward the wooded area in a manner that raised suspicion.

Maynard has been charged with terroristic threatening, menacing and disorderly conduct.

Multiple agencies and officers responded to the scene.

Maynard was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

All lockdown orders were lifted.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Cedar Point Sports Center
Basketball coach held on $500,000 bond after Sandusky tournament shooting
The family still has no answers or closure for what happened.
Charleston woman still missing three years later

Latest News

7 W.Va. counties granted millions from School Building Authority
7 W.Va. counties granted millions from School Building Authority
A man from Hurricane, West Virginia, who pleaded guilty to having child pornography faces up to...
Man faces 20 years in prison on child pornography charge
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ky. COVID-19 | 231 new cases, 9 more deaths
Former corrections officer indicted in death of inmate