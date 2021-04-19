Man who sparked lockdowns at two schools arrested

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A high school and middle school were placed on lockdown Monday after school leaders were advised that there was a man walking in a wooded area near the schools and he appeared to be armed.

According to the Louisa Police Department, officers located and arrested the man noticed near Lawrence County High School and Louisa Middle School.

Officers says Bailey Maynard, 21, of Louisa had brought a BB gun on school grounds and was walking toward the wooded area in a manner that raised suspicion.

Maynard has been charged with terroristic threatening, menacing and disorderly conduct.

Multiple agencies and officers responded to the scene.

Maynard was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

All lockdown orders were lifted.

