Man arrested for strangulation, battery

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home on Sunday and found a woman with injuries to her face, neck and arms.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Curtis Bowen was arrested for strangulation and domestic battery.

The incident happened in the area of Claypool.

Officials say Bowen was also wanted for a probation violation out of Richmond, Virginia for grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance and intent to deliver a controlled substance.

