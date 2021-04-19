Advertisement

Man faces 20 years in prison on child pornography charge

A man from Hurricane, West Virginia, who pleaded guilty to having child pornography faces up to 20 years in prison.(wcax)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Hurricane who pleaded guilty to having child pornography faces up to 20 years in prison, acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said.

On Monday, Shea Owen Marsh, 32, pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

According to a release from Johnston’s office, Marsh was previously indicted last August for possessing child pornography.

Investigators say Marsh downloaded videos and photos of child pornography several times at his Hurricane home.

He is set for sentencing on July 19.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are among the investigating agencies.

