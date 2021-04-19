Advertisement

Marshall Artist Series featuring Shemekia Copeland

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Live music returns to Huntington! The Marshall Artist series features artists from all genres to bring live music to the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Shemekia Copeland, singer/songwriter, is a featured artist for the concert and she shares how the excitement is setting in to be back on stage.

You can learn more about the Marshall Artist Series on their website.

