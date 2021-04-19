Marshall Artist Series featuring Shemekia Copeland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Live music returns to Huntington! The Marshall Artist series features artists from all genres to bring live music to the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Shemekia Copeland, singer/songwriter, is a featured artist for the concert and she shares how the excitement is setting in to be back on stage.

