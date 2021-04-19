Marshall University police searching for man accused in break-ins
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University Police Department is searching for a man they say broke into facilities on campus.
The man was involved in a break-in and theft from Smith Hall on April 11 and may also be connected to a similar event on Jan. 2. according to MUPD.
Anyone with information can call MUPD at 304-696-4357 or submit a tip online at https://www.marshall.edu/mupd/tip/.
