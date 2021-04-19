Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center reopens to kids

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center has reopened to youth on Monday.

Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade will be able to go.

The hours are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. for grades K-12 and on Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for grades 9-12.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we limited access to our community centers and focused on e-learning and after-school programming to continue to help our kids succeed,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are now opening the MLK Center to all activities for our youth.”

Updated registration forms will be required for all students going to the MLK Center.

There will be COVID-19 protocols in place for anyone entering the buildings, including mandatory masks and temperature checks.

You can call 304-348-6404 for more information.

