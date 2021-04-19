Advertisement

Ohio River boat accident leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, 2 missing

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a boat accident in the Ohio River has left one person dead and injured four others while two people remain missing.

News outlets report seven people were on a pleasure craft when it collided with a barge Saturday night near a boat dock in Louisville.

A search for a man and woman who were missing from the boat resumed Sunday.

Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Chief Doug Recktenwald says the injured were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Their conditions aren’t immediately known.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The accident occurred at the end of the city’s Thunder Over Louisville fireworks.

