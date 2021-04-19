Advertisement

Putnam Health Department preparing vaccine waitlist

PUTNAM COUNTY VACCINATION CLINIC
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Commissioners are asking for participation and interest in the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Putnam County Health Department is now able to take names of anyone 17 years and older who still needs a shot. They say they’ve had trouble getting people between ages 16-35 to get the vaccine, which they say, presents a problem because those individuals could potentially spread or transmit the virus to others.

Interested individuals must be a Putnam County resident. You will need to provide your name, address, date of birth and a phone number to be contacted at.

You may contact the Putnam County Health Department at (304) 757-2541. You can also schedule an appointment online by clicking here.

