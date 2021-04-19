Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Alexis Cain
Alexis Cain(WSAZ, Boyd County Detention Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police arrested a woman on several charges after a traffic stop.

On Friday, a trooper was patrolling Ashland when he pulled over a vehicle with expired registration.

The driver, Alexis Cain, was asked to get out of the vehicle because the trooper says he could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and her purse.

Cain was arrested and is facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance first degree, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense and endangering the welfare of a child.

She is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Cedar Point Sports Center
Lacy held on $500,000 bond after basketball tournament shooting
The family still has no answers or closure for what happened.
Charleston woman still missing three years later

Latest News

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center reopens to kids
WVU women's soccer
WVU women given a 5 seed in NCAA soccer tourney
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, simplifies others
Ohio River boat accident leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, 2 missing