Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police arrested a woman on several charges after a traffic stop.

On Friday, a trooper was patrolling Ashland when he pulled over a vehicle with expired registration.

The driver, Alexis Cain, was asked to get out of the vehicle because the trooper says he could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and her purse.

Cain was arrested and is facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance first degree, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense and endangering the welfare of a child.

She is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

