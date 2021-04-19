Advertisement

Unemployment data released for 2020 in Kentucky

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - 119 out of 120 counties in Kentucky have seen an increase in annual unemployment.

This is compared to 2019.

According to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the unemployment rate decreased in Cinton County.

Carlisle County was the lowest in the state at 4.7%. It was followed by Oldham and Todd counties, 4.8% each; Cumberland County, 4.9%; Woodford County, 5%; Clinton County, 5.1%; Pendleton County, 5.2%; Lyon County, 5.3%; and Boone, Green and Monroe counties, 5.4% each.

Magoffin County had the state’s highest annual unemployment rate at 16.1%. It was followed by Harlan County, 11.9%; Martin County, 11.6%; Leslie County, 10.8%; Breathitt and Letcher counties, 10.2% each; Elliott County, 10.1%; Carter County, 9.6%; Lewis County, 9.5%; and Floyd County, 9.2%.

Click here for the unemployment rate charts for each county.

Officials say unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted annual state unemployment rate for the state was 6.6% for 2020, and 8.1% for the nation. You can find more information on seasonal fluctuations on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

In 2020, 66 counties were above the comparable, unadjusted annual state unemployment of 6.6% for the state. 50 were below the state unadjusted rate and four (Ballard, Clark, Franklin and Warren counties) were the same rate.

The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working.

