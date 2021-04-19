Advertisement

West Virginia School Building Authority denies funding for Cedar Grove project

The consolidation of Cedar Grove and DuPont Middle Schools won’t be happening in the near future.
Cedar Grove Community School
Cedar Grove Community School(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia School Building Authority on Monday has denied a funding request from Kanawha County School leaders to close Cedar Grove Middle School.

This means the consolidation of Cedar Grove and DuPont Middle Schools won’t be happening in the near future.

In March, Kanawha County School leaders requested money from the state School Building Authority to renovate Cedar Grove Community School, which houses both middle and elementary students, to house only the elementary students.

As a part of the plan, the middle school students would go to DuPont Middle School.

The plan also included removing two ends of the current building to get the school out of the flood zone.

Officials with Kanawha County Schools say they will resubmit for the funding in December.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Cedar Point Sports Center
Basketball coach held on $500,000 bond after Sandusky tournament shooting
The family still has no answers or closure for what happened.
Charleston woman still missing three years later

Latest News

Security footage captured a man breaking into vending machines in Smith Hall.
Students react to Marshall University break-ins
This comes after Charleston City Council voted to pass Resolution No. 455-21 Monday evening.
Resolution passed to buy gas masks for police department
The Gestamp plant is one of the leading manufacturers of auto parts in the nation.
Approximately 300 Gestamp workers to be temporarily furloughed
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state