West Virginia School Building Authority denies funding for Cedar Grove project

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia School Building Authority on Monday has denied a funding request from Kanawha County School leaders to close Cedar Grove Middle School.

This means the consolidation of Cedar Grove and DuPont Middle Schools won’t be happening in the near future.

In March, Kanawha County School leaders requested money from the state School Building Authority to renovate Cedar Grove Community School, which houses both middle and elementary students, to house only the elementary students.

As a part of the plan, the middle school students would go to DuPont Middle School.

The plan also included removing two ends of the current building to get the school out of the flood zone.

Officials with Kanawha County Schools say they will resubmit for the funding in December.

