Advertisement

Crash sends vehicle into river, woman killed

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle went over a guardrail, flipped and landed in a river during a crash Saturday.

The driver, Amanda Bragg, 40, was killed during the accident, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Bragg was driving on WV Route 55 towards Craigsville when she lost control of her vehicle. It went over the guardrail, flipped several times over an embankment and landed in the river.

Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was involved.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Cedar Point Sports Center
Lacy held on $500,000 bond after basketball tournament shooting
The family still has no answers or closure for what happened.
Charleston woman still missing three years later

Latest News

Former corrections officer indicted in death of inmate
Roane County was the only district to make the cut in WSAZ's region. They now have nearly $14...
7 W.Va. counties granted millions from the SBA
Denorver Garrett said he was protesting at Jefferson Square Park when he was punched in the...
Protester speaks on getting punched by Louisville police officer during arrest
Kentucky Power offers free, low-growing saplings