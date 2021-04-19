Crash sends vehicle into river, woman killed

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle went over a guardrail, flipped and landed in a river during a crash Saturday.

The driver, Amanda Bragg, 40, was killed during the accident, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Bragg was driving on WV Route 55 towards Craigsville when she lost control of her vehicle. It went over the guardrail, flipped several times over an embankment and landed in the river.

Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was involved.

The crash is under investigation.

