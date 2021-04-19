WV Boys’ basketball rankings released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (9) 13-1 90 1
2. George Washington 11-1 79 2
3. Martinsburg 12-1 66 5
4. University 8-1 62 T3
5. Huntington 9-3 54 T3
6. Cabell Midland 10-3 47 6
7. Greenbrier East 9-2 34 7
8. South Charleston 11-4 22 9
9. Wheeling Park 9-5 17 8
10. Princeton 10-3 8 10
Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 6, Musselman 5, Jefferson 4, Spring Valley 1.
Class AAA
1. Robert C. Byrd (9) 12-1 90 1
2. Fairmont Senior 13-1 81 2
3. Shady Spring 9-2 67 3
4. Nitro 12-3 59 4
5. Wheeling Central 9-2 55 5
6. Logan 12-4 49 6
7. Herbert Hoover 10-3 35 7
8. Grafton 11-4 18 8
(tie) Winfield 11-5 18 9
10. Notre Dame 3-5 10 10
Others receiving votes: Lincoln County 9, Hampshire 3, North Marion 1.
Class AA
1. Williamstown (8) 12-1 89 1
2. Charleston Catholic (1) 9-2 79 2
3. Poca 9-4 69 3
4. St. Marys 12-3 65 5
5. Clay County 10-3 53 4
6. Braxton County 9-4 39 8
7. Ravenswood 11-6 34 6
8. Magnolia 8-6 30 7
9. South Harrison 8-5 18 10
10. Chapmanville 6-6 14 9
Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 3, Buffalo 1, Wyoming East 1.
Class A
1. Man (7) 11-1 88 1
2. Pendleton County (2) 12-0 79 3
3. James Monroe 14-1 72 2
4. Tug Valley 10-2 65 4
5. Clay-Battelle 12-2 46 5
6. Tolsia 10-4 41 8
7. Webster County 8-6 25 6
(tie) Greenbrier West 9-6 25 7
9. Cameron 9-4 22 T9
10. Greater Beckley Christian 7-6 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Tucker County 11, Mount View 3, Sherman 1, Tygarts Valley 1.
