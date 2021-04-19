Advertisement

WV Boys’ basketball rankings released

Basketball, baseball, and softball scores for April 6
Basketball, baseball, and softball scores for April 6(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (9) 13-1 90 1

2. George Washington 11-1 79 2

3. Martinsburg 12-1 66 5

4. University 8-1 62 T3

5. Huntington 9-3 54 T3

6. Cabell Midland 10-3 47 6

7. Greenbrier East 9-2 34 7

8. South Charleston 11-4 22 9

9. Wheeling Park 9-5 17 8

10. Princeton 10-3 8 10

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 6, Musselman 5, Jefferson 4, Spring Valley 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (9) 12-1 90 1

2. Fairmont Senior 13-1 81 2

3. Shady Spring 9-2 67 3

4. Nitro 12-3 59 4

5. Wheeling Central 9-2 55 5

6. Logan 12-4 49 6

7. Herbert Hoover 10-3 35 7

8. Grafton 11-4 18 8

(tie) Winfield 11-5 18 9

10. Notre Dame 3-5 10 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln County 9, Hampshire 3, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (8) 12-1 89 1

2. Charleston Catholic (1) 9-2 79 2

3. Poca 9-4 69 3

4. St. Marys 12-3 65 5

5. Clay County 10-3 53 4

6. Braxton County 9-4 39 8

7. Ravenswood 11-6 34 6

8. Magnolia 8-6 30 7

9. South Harrison 8-5 18 10

10. Chapmanville 6-6 14 9

Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 3, Buffalo 1, Wyoming East 1.

Class A

1. Man (7) 11-1 88 1

2. Pendleton County (2) 12-0 79 3

3. James Monroe 14-1 72 2

4. Tug Valley 10-2 65 4

5. Clay-Battelle 12-2 46 5

6. Tolsia 10-4 41 8

7. Webster County 8-6 25 6

(tie) Greenbrier West 9-6 25 7

9. Cameron 9-4 22 T9

10. Greater Beckley Christian 7-6 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 11, Mount View 3, Sherman 1, Tygarts Valley 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

