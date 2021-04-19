Advertisement

WVU women given a 5 seed in NCAA soccer tourney

Ohio State also named to 48 team field
By Jim Treacy
Apr. 19, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 5th ranked WVU women’s soccer team will again be heading to the NCAA tournament later this month. The 48 team bracket was released moments ago with the 10-2-1 Mountaineers taking on the winner of Rice and Furman. WVU received a number 5 seed and a first round bye in the tournament by being one of the top teams in college soccer.

It’s the 21st consecutive year the Mountaineers have played in the post-season as the entire tournament will be played in the greater Cary, North Carolina area. The number one overall seed in the tournament is Florida State.

Ohio State also will be in the tournament and they will play a first round game against Stony Brook.

This story will be updated when the NCAA releases date, times and locations for all the first round games.

