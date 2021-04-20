Advertisement

870 students in Kanawha County get second COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly 870 students at eight high schools in Kanawha County received their second COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.(chaelesse delpleche)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say 870 students received their second COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday. Multiple vaccine clinics took place at all eight high schools in the district, as health workers distributed the Pfizer vaccine.

About three weeks ago, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department shifted their vaccine efforts to eligible students. That was after the district had their highest number of school outbreaks since the pandemic began.

Health department officials say some students who missed the first vaccine event at their school weeks ago are now eligible based on their ages and got their first Pfizer shot.

That included George Washington High School where 30 students got their first shot. Dr. Sherri Young, health officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said she’s happy students are stepping up and protecting themselves.

“I’m so glad and happy that these kids are taking this seriously. These kids want to be safe,” Young said.

Officials with the health department say it was the last time they would hold mass clinics at all eight high schools in the county.

But if the FDA and CDC approve a vaccine for those younger than 16, officials say the clinics could make a return.

