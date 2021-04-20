Advertisement

Cabell County request to School Building Authority denied

Spokesperson says they will resubmit request later this year
A new site along state Route 10 has been selected as the site of the new Meadows Elementary...
A new site along state Route 10 has been selected as the site of the new Meadows Elementary School.(Cabell County Schools)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County school leaders plan to resubmit a request for funding to build a new Meadows Elementary school later this year.

Monday, a funding request for the project was denied by the School Building Authority.

The current school is at the corner of Washington Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard with little room to expand.

The school board voted back in March to purchase a 47 acre site along route 10. It was looking for $10 million dollars for the project.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Crash sends vehicle into river, woman killed
Marshall University police searching for man accused in break-ins
An early morning fire destroyed a house in the Big Chimney area.
Early morning fire destroys house

Latest News

Council member Ben Adams, who proposed part of the amendment, says the ordinance will work as a...
Charleston city council passes needle exchange ordinance
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
A woman faces charges in connection with a weekend incident that involved a car crashing into a...
Woman faces charges after car crash into home
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast