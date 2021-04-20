Cabell County request to School Building Authority denied

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County school leaders plan to resubmit a request for funding to build a new Meadows Elementary school later this year.

Monday, a funding request for the project was denied by the School Building Authority.

The current school is at the corner of Washington Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard with little room to expand.

The school board voted back in March to purchase a 47 acre site along route 10. It was looking for $10 million dollars for the project.

