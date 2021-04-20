Advertisement

Charleston nightclub shooting suspect arrested in North Carolina

A Charleston fugitive who was wanted in connection to a fatal nightclub shooting has been...
A Charleston fugitive who was wanted in connection to a fatal nightclub shooting has been arrested.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston fugitive who was wanted in connection to a fatal nightclub shooting has been arrested.

According to the United States Marshals Service, Donnell “Pop A Lot” Strong, was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday.

Strong was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at the Boondocks Bar & Grill in Charleston in May 2016.

Strong faces charges of wanton endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Charleston Police Department, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and Princeton Police Department along with USMS from Western North Carolina assisted in Strong’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Crash sends vehicle into river, woman killed
Man who sparked lockdowns at two schools arrested
Marshall University police searching for man accused in break-ins

Latest News

MU soccer to NCAA's
Members of the Lexington NAACP say students of color in Fayette County Public Schools are being...
Lexington NAACP says data shows FCPS disproportionately punishing students of color
DNR, troopers searching for hunter accused in shooting
Fire and black smoke reported at business, fire crews respond