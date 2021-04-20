Charleston officials meeting with several potential buyers in sale of Town Center Mall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says there have been several meetings with potential buyers for the Charleston Town Center Mall recently.

The Charleston Town Center Mall has been up for sale since February 3rd.

Goodwin says that meetings with buyers have been happening as recent as last week.

Goodwin said, “During the pandemic, those talks and those negotiations slowed down for sure, but the market is coming back. Potential buyers are coming back. We’re still hosting these conversations, and we will continue to host these conversations, troubleshoot the issues that they have, make sure that we honor any non-disclosure agreements.”

Goodwin says that the potential buyers are invested in the City as a whole. “Make no mistake about it, the potential buyers that have come in are not only focused on what’s happening inside the mall. They’re very interested to talk about what’s going on in-and-around the mall and also throughout the entire downtown. They’re extremely interested in the investments that we’ve made and will continue to make in the property that surrounds the mall,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin is optimistic about the mall’s future, saying, “I think that what we’re seeing across the country is, twenty to twenty-five percent of all malls are going to be changed. They’re going to look different over the next decade, and so I think that we are excited about what that new look will be and what those knew opportunities will be. We can’t stay in the past, and we can’t look backwards. We have to look forward. That’s the way that we’re going.”

This is a developing story. To see our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.