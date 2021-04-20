Construction to begin on pedestrian tunnel for PMC

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Construction is set to begin on a pedestrian tunnel for Pikeville Medical Center.

The tunnel will be built underneath the highway. It will provide safe, convenient pedestrian access to Pikeville Medical Center’s main campus that doesn’t require people to cross traffic on the road. The pedestrian tunnel will go from the hospital’s Riverfill parking lot to the grassy area near the main entrance fountain. It will be made of concrete. The tunnel will be 108 feet long, ten feet wide, and eight feet high with lighting throughout the walkway and both entrances.

On April 26, Pikeville’s Bypass Road (KY 1426) will close to all traffic between the two Pikeville Medical Center entrances for the work on the tunnel. The road is expected to be closed for at least three weeks, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12.

Vehicles can access the main hospital campus as usual on either side of the work zone. However, all truck traffic will need to use the Harold’s Branch entrance. This leads directly to the loading dock behind the hospital.

If you have an appointment that the hospital facilities in the Riverfill, you need to use the Baird Avenue entrance.

Officials say there will be message boards and signs to direct traffic. Hospital security officers will also help with traffic control.

According to transportation officials, this tunnel can reduce the possibility of vehicle/pedestrian wrecks. This can also enhance response time for ambulances and the Pikeville Fire Department. Traffic flow on Bypass Road will be improved, particularly during morning and evening school traffic hours and shift changes at the hospital.

The project is a partnership with PMC, the City of Pikeville and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Funding includes $575,000.00 from KYTC’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid toward the total project cost. Jig Saw Enterprises is the contractor.

