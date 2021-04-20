Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 609 new cases, 13 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 609 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths.

The positivity rate was 3.44%. The governor said an apparent plateauing of case numbers is cause for concern.

“It’s more important than ever for us to make sure our vaccination numbers are rising consistently,” Beshear said in a release. “Let’s meet our 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge so we can get back to more of the activities we enjoy and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

As of Tuesday, the governor reported that at least 1,672,364 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He explained that six of the latest deaths came from the audit of death certificates. Since the pandemic started, 6,360 Kentuckians have died.

