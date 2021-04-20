DNR, troopers searching for hunter accused in shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The DNR, troopers and sheriff’s deputies are searching for a hunter accused of shooting another hunter Tuesday morning near the Mason/Putnam County line.

According to the Mason County Sheriff, authorities are unsure what caused the shooting, but say the hunter that fired the shot took off.

The victim suffered injuries to the face; however, emergency crews say they are considered non-life-threatening.

