Advertisement

DNR, troopers searching for hunter accused in shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The DNR, troopers and sheriff’s deputies are searching for a hunter accused of shooting another hunter Tuesday morning near the Mason/Putnam County line.

According to the Mason County Sheriff, authorities are unsure what caused the shooting, but say the hunter that fired the shot took off.

The victim suffered injuries to the face; however, emergency crews say they are considered non-life-threatening.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Crash sends vehicle into river, woman killed
Man who sparked lockdowns at two schools arrested
Marshall University police searching for man accused in break-ins

Latest News

Fire and black smoke reported at business, fire crews respond
Myrtle Beach asking visitors to ‘please pack a little patience’ as worker shortages lead to waits
Myrtle Beach asking visitors to ‘please pack a little patience’ as worker shortages lead to waits
Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
PMC Pedestrian Tunnel
Construction to begin on pedestrian tunnel for PMC