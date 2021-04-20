Advertisement

Fire and black smoke reported at business, fire crews respond

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a metal recycling business in Ceredo, West Virginia.

WSAZ.com is told a pile of scrap at Atlas Metal Recycling caught fire Tuesday morning.

Large plumes of black smoke can be seen for miles and crews have reported minor explosions.

No injuries have been reported at the business located along US Route 60.

The fire started around 10:15 a.m.

