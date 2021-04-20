Former corrections officer charged with murder pleads not guilty

SCIOTO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A former Scioto County Jail corrections officer has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with a Scioto County inmate’s death in 2020.

Billy Thompson, 30, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, reckless homicide, and voluntary manslaughter Tuesday afternoon in Judge Harcha’s courtroom.

On May 25, 2020, corrections officers were moving inmate Kevin Bailey at the Scioto County Jail. Officials say a struggle happened. Thompson is accused of slamming Bailey to the ground.

He was taken to the hospital. Bailey died on June 1 due to blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso. He was 56 years old.

Kevin Bailey, an inmate at the Scioto County Jail, died on June 1 due to blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso. (Karen Skaggs)

Thompson worked overseas for the Department of Defense prior to the incident, court records show.

Thompson is being prosecuted by the Ohio State Attorney General’s Office and is being represented by Stu Matthews, an attorney from Cincinnati.

Matthews asked Judge Harcha for a reasonable bond.

The Ohio State AG’s office state in court Thompson is not a risk to the community at this time, as he’s no longer a correction’s officer.

Judge Harcha set Thompson’s bond at $100,000 dollars. Thompson was allowed to sign his own bond with conditions.

An electronically monitored bracelet will be placed on Thompson. Judge Harcha also imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. for Thompson.

Thompson must also surrender all firearms during the length of the case. He is not allowed to use or carry any firearms.

Judge Harcha also stated in court Thompson may not consume any alcohol or drugs, or have any contact with the family of Kevin Bailey or any witnesses in the case, many of whom are his former colleagues.

Thompson was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon to be fingerprinted before he can be released on bond.

