Herd soccer wins multiple CUSA Awards

Herd locks up multiple CUSA awards
Herd locks up multiple CUSA awards(WSAZ)
By Marshall Sports Information
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The 10th-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team was honored on Tuesday with 10 players named to All-Conference teams as well as six superlative awards, the league office announced.

Junior Vitor Dias was named Player of the Year, Offensive MVP and Co-Midfielder of the Year as well as being a member of the All-Conference First Team. Junior goalkeeper Oliver Semmle earned Goalkeeper of the Year, the Golden Glove Award and an All-Conference First Team selection. Fourth-year head coach Chris Grassie earned his second-consecutive Coach of the Year award.

Along with Dias and Semmle, the other First Team selections are senior Jamil Roberts and junior Nathan Dossantos. Four Herd players were honored as All-Conference Second Team selections in redshirt junior Collin Mocyunas, senior Pedro Dolabella, redshirt sophomore Milo Yosef, and sophomore Max Schneider. Two players were named to the All-Freshman Team in Gabriel Alves and Jacob Adams.

