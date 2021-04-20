Keeping your home from catching on fire: a tip to remember

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have all been guilty of letting the lint trap in our dryer build up for just a little too long.

While it may seem harmless, it could actually spell disaster if left unattended.

“A dryer fire can completely burn your house down,” said Charleston Fire Marshal Richard Symns.

It’s important to clean out the lint filter each and every time so the highly flammable material does not build up inside.

“Connected to your lint tray is a duct system that goes outside of your house that goes into the air through the duct system and out of your house,” Symns said.

If that duct is not cleaned, lint could clog and block hot air from escaping. Between the hot air flowing through, wiring inside the machine and any particles could ignite lint and start to burn.

“That fire burns and the fiber that is in the dryer burns. It clears the path, so it gives it fresh oxygen, so it is going to cause the fire to get even bigger,” Symns said.

In Charleston alone, Symns said crews see a few dryer fires a year caused by lint buildup.

“They say about 26,000 fires are started a year by dryer fires,” Symns said, referring to the country overall.

If a dryer is old, overused, or the ducts are not cleaned out each year, there is a higher chance for issues.

“Don’t start a dryer and go to bed, don’t start your dryer and leave your home. If your dryer is having any burning smells, check and make sure the lint duct is clean,” Symns said.

Charleston firefighters say usually around a dryer there’s clothes, wood shelves or other things that could also be ignited.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.