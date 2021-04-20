Lt. Governor announces high school tech internship pilot program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a new pilot internship program.

The High School Tech Internship Pilot Program will help connect high school students with technology roles at businesses in Ohio.

Lt. Gov. Husted says they will begin with 100 kids and place them in internship roles throughout the program. They will be focusing on software, data, cloud and IT infrastructure, and cyber security.

This pilot program was created in partnership with the Ohio Development Services Agency, the Ohio Department of Education, and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, along with input from Ohio’s business community.

12 pilot sites have been chosen across the state including:

Auburn Vocational School District

Building Bridges to Careers Network

Cincinnati Public Schools

Columbiana County School’s Business Advisory Council

Educational Service Center of Central Ohio

Grant Career Center IT Business and Industry

Greene County Career Center Advisory Council

Lawrence County Business Advisory Council

Miami Valley Career Technology Center

Tolles Career & Technology Center

Vanguard Sentinel Career-Technical Planning District

Washington Local Schools

Two sites will represent each region of Ohio.

This program will create the opportunity for employers to connect with the pilot sites to offer internships and receive reimbursement for a portion of the intern’s wages. Students will be expected to perform job duties similar to what would be expected in an entry-level position.

“Ohio has high school students who have demonstrated competency in these tech areas at the same level as many people already in the workforce,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “We know students stay in Ohio if they are connected to businesses at an earlier age, and that’s exactly what this pilot is doing. The solution to your workforce shortage may be right under your nose at your local high school.”

The Lt. Governor also says more than half of college grads stay in their Alma Mater’s state, so if more students attend Ohio institutions, more graduates will stay.

Officials say employers who participate in the pilot will get a higher wage reimbursement for younger students to help more students experience technology careers at an earlier age. Employers will also receive an extra $100 in reimbursement if they can demonstrate that the intern has earned an industry-recognized credential recognized on the Innovative Workforce Incentive Program (IWIP) List by the time of the reimbursement request.

If you are an employer interested in offering internships through the program, you can contact one of the pilot sites found here.

