Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Pike County died during the weekend in a crash in Elkhorn City, Kentucky State Police said Monday.

Jason Spangler, 42, of Elkhorn City, was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene of the crash on Yellow Hill Spur. Troopers say the crash was reported around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Spangler was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger that went off the roadway and over an embankment, investigators said.

Other agencies involved at the scene included the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

