Advertisement

Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

A man from Pike County died during the weekend in a crash in Elkhorn City, Kentucky.
A man from Pike County died during the weekend in a crash in Elkhorn City, Kentucky.(WTVY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Pike County died during the weekend in a crash in Elkhorn City, Kentucky State Police said Monday.

Jason Spangler, 42, of Elkhorn City, was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene of the crash on Yellow Hill Spur. Troopers say the crash was reported around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Spangler was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger that went off the roadway and over an embankment, investigators said.

Other agencies involved at the scene included the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Cedar Point Sports Center
Basketball coach held on $500,000 bond after Sandusky tournament shooting
The family still has no answers or closure for what happened.
Charleston woman still missing three years later

Latest News

Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
A woman faces charges in connection with a weekend incident that involved a car crashing into a...
Woman faces charges after car crash into home
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is working with the university to...
Wastewater being studied at Marshall for SARS-CoV-2