Man faces up to 40 years in prison for federal drug charge

A man from Huntington faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to a federal drug charge.(123rf)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to a federal drug charge, according to a release from acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston’s office.

Travis Lee Cloninger, 30, of Huntington, pleaded with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In June 2019, investigators seized 340 grams of meth and 453 grams of heroin after a search of Cloninger’s home in Wayne County.

Cloninger admitted that he intended to sell the meth and heroin, according to investigators. He faces anywhere from five to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced July 19.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.

