Myrtle Beach asking visitors to ‘please pack a little patience’ as worker shortages lead to waits

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders have a message for visitors – pack some patience.

Officials took to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday to stress that the Myrtle Beach area is currently experiencing a staffing shortage, as are other parts of the country.

“‘Now hiring and ‘help wanted’ signs are plentiful this spring, especially at many of the Grand Strand’s restaurants,” the Facebook post stated. “Even some fast food places are only operating their drive-through windows. They don’t have enough people to open their dining rooms.”

City staff stress wait times may be longer at local restaurants or shops, and people should be prepared.

“Until our businesses can hire more staff to provide that ‘first in service’ Myrtle Beach experience, please pack a little patience in your vacation bag this spring and summer,” the Facebook post stated.

On Friday, Dan Ellzey, the executive director of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, released a statement saying that there are 85,000 available jobs in the state, but there are 116,000 people receiving unemployment benefits.

“That really does not make sense, and we have to get people to start looking for jobs,” Ellzey said in the statement.

On Sunday, DEW reinstated a requirement for claimants to submit two work searches per week to remain eligible for benefits.

Claimants will have to either complete two work searches via the SC Works Online Services account or the SCWOS app or certify their claims on the DEW’s app in the MyBenefits portal.

In an effort to help boost the Grand Strand’s workforce, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a series of promotional campaigns to target retirees, veterans, teachers, college students and high school students.

It is also working with Coastal Carolina University to recruit students and offer summer housing for students to choose to stay and work along the Grand Strand.

