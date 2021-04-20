Myrtle Beach, Philadelphia flights resume at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All temporarily paused routes at Yeager Airport due to COVID-19 have returned, airport officials announced Tuesday.

Starting June 3, American Airlines is resuming service from Yeager Airport to Philadelphia International Airport.

“This is great news for our entire region,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. “We have all worked incredibly hard to get to this point. It is great to see that hard work pay off.”

Spirit Airlines also announced the return of their seasonal route to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR). The first flight is Thursday, May 6th.

Myrtle Beach flights will be bi-weekly on Thursday and Sunday and run through Labor Day Weekend.

The announcement of these two flights returning coincides with CRW seeing an increasing number of daily passengers.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 710 passengers at Yeager Airport on Thursday, April 1st. That is the highest number of people screened in one day since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.