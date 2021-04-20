Advertisement

National Pet I.D. Week

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April 17th starts National Pet I.D. week and we are celebrating with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

Courtney Proctor Cross, Executive Director, and Roxy share the importance of microchipping and tagging your four legged friends.

To learn more about microchipping your pet you can call your local veterinary or the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to get an question answered, 304-696-5551.

You can also volunteer and donate to the animal shelter, for more information you can visit their Facebook page.

