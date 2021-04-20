Pair dead in apparent murder-suicide

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man and a woman died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Braxton County, West Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers say they responded to a shots-fired call from a domestic situation on Tunnel Fork Road in Gassaway.

They say Stormy Dean, 45, shot and killed R.J. Dobbins, 52, before turning the gun on herself.

No other details have been released.

