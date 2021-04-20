Advertisement

Pair dead in apparent murder-suicide

A man and a woman died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Braxton County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man and a woman died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Braxton County, West Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers say they responded to a shots-fired call from a domestic situation on Tunnel Fork Road in Gassaway.

They say Stormy Dean, 45, shot and killed R.J. Dobbins, 52, before turning the gun on herself.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

