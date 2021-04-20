Advertisement

People “actively engaged” in sports, indoor exercise no longer need to wear masks in West Virginia

Order asks people to wear mask when resting
Governor Jim Justice updated mask guidelines for people playing sports and "actively engaged"...
Governor Jim Justice updated mask guidelines for people playing sports and "actively engaged" at indoor fitness facilities Monday.(KY3)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WSAZ) - You no longer have to wear a mask when working out, in West Virginia.

That is according to the updated executive order updated by Governor Jim Justice on Monday.

As part of Executive Order 12-21, signed on April 19, 2021, Gov. Justice announced an additional exemption to the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement so that, if you are actively engaged in physical activity like indoor sports, you do not need to wear a face covering.

The order also says that a mask does not need to be work when one is using an exercise machine in an indoor facility.

The order goes on to say that when a person is sitting on the bench or moving between pieces of equipment at a fitness center, face coverings should be worn.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Crash sends vehicle into river, woman killed
Man who sparked lockdowns at two schools arrested
Marshall University police searching for man accused in break-ins

Latest News

Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 609 new cases, 13 more deaths
A man and a woman died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Braxton County, West Virginia.
Pair dead in apparent murder-suicide
870 high school students get second COVID-19 vaccinations in Kanawha County
870 high school students get second COVID-19 vaccinations in Kanawha County
A man from Huntington faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to a federal...
Man faces up to 40 years in prison for federal drug charge