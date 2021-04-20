People “actively engaged” in sports, indoor exercise no longer need to wear masks in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WSAZ) - You no longer have to wear a mask when working out, in West Virginia.

That is according to the updated executive order updated by Governor Jim Justice on Monday.

As part of Executive Order 12-21, signed on April 19, 2021, Gov. Justice announced an additional exemption to the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement so that, if you are actively engaged in physical activity like indoor sports, you do not need to wear a face covering.

The order also says that a mask does not need to be work when one is using an exercise machine in an indoor facility.

The order goes on to say that when a person is sitting on the bench or moving between pieces of equipment at a fitness center, face coverings should be worn.

