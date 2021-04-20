Police chase ends in arrest

Advertisement

One man was arrested after trying to get away from police on a bicycle.
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested after trying to get away from police on a bicycle.

Cabell County dispatchers say the man had ignited fireworks in the parking lot of the Sheetz gas station on 6th Avenue and 8th Street about 5AM Tuesday.

Moments later, police chased him on his bike right past the WSAZ newsroom. Our reporters saw two cruisers drive past our studio.

The man made it one more block before officers caught him and arrested him.

They have not released his name just yet.

