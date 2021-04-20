Resolution passed to buy gas masks for police department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston will soon provide each police officer with their own gas mask.

This comes after Charleston City Council voted Monday evening to pass Resolution No. 455-21.

A total of 170 gas masks for first responders will be purchased for $197,783.50. The resolution was introduced by Councilman Joseph Jenkins.

Each police officer was measured so the masks could have an air-tight seal. The resolution will help buy a replacement set. However, not every officer had their own mask, until now.

