Rowan County’s ‘Justice 4 North Fork’ group rallying to stop evictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A small community in Morehead is traveling to Lexington Tuesday to make a statement.

People living in the North Fork Mobile Home Park say they were given short notice to relocate. Lexington developer Patrick Madden bought the property recently and plans to build a shopping center. The people being forced out are rallying outside Madden’s Hamburg office Tuesday night.

Folks with the group Justice 4 North Fork are calling on Madden and others to give them more time and money to move out.

Madden says it’s the property owner, Joanne Fraley, who has control over leases, not him. He says he’s relying on her to work with tenants.

Several people living in the trailer park say they can’t afford to move their trailers, and it’s been difficult finding affordable places to live.

Members of the group say they didn’t know about city meetings where the sale was discussed. A man who lived at the park says he believes people went behind their back to sell the park, and says he woke up to an eviction notice on his door.

He says the community has been displaced.

“If Patrick Madden has the money to buy it, that’s his right and he should be able to purchase it. I fully support that and whatever he wants to build, if the city wants to facilitate that and wants more businesses in Morehead, I support that. But the way they treated us was wrong,” former North Fork resident Eric Bailey said.

Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark says he worked with the seller to give homeowners $1,000 for moving costs. Bailey says Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown provided a list of places to move to.

Madden provided us with this statement on the matter:

Relative to the issue of the closure of the North Fork Trailer Park by Fraley Commercial Properties, please understand that as the potential buyer only, Polo I, LLC, has no control over the lease terminations currently occuring. Polo I, LLC, is not the landlord of the trailer park. The seller, Fraley Commercial Properties, is solely responsible for terminating the current leases. Polo I’s contract allows a reasonable amount of time for the seller to terminate the existing leases. Fraley Commercial Properties has the landlord/tenant relationship. I have found the Fraley’s, the sellers, to be reasonable people, and I am relying upon them to work with the tenants. The records of the public meetings of both the City and County will show that the proposed development complied with public hearings that were advertised in the newspaper, as well as on social media and were also live streamed. This was followed by a first and second reading of the ordinance as is required by Kentucky law.

Again, Polo I is not the current property owner of North Fork Trailer Park. Polo I is not the landlord under the existing leases with current residents. I am hopeful the current long-time landlord will work with the existing residents to find reasonable relocation opportunities for all involved.

The Justice 4 North Fork group has asked to have until September to move out.

