Students react to Marshall University break-ins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A break-in and theft on Marshall University’s campus has raised concerns and confusion for students.

“Definitely makes me a little bit scared to walk by myself,” Chenoa Bocook, a freshman at Marshall University, said.

“I always felt safe here. It’s just kind of weird to me that someone broke in,” Hanna Davis, a Marshall senior, said.

Security footage captured a man breaking into vending machines in Smith Hall.

Marshall University Police say the theft happened Sunday, April 11. They say it may also be connected to a similar event that happened Jan. 2.

Campus police say the man did not break into any dorms, classrooms, or offices. However, for students like Cody Elliott, the “what if” scenarios linger.

“But them breaking into the building at all makes me think they can break into any office, even if it was just a vending machine,” Elliott said. “So it makes me worried about anyone’s office space in Smith Hall or Smith Music Hall and anybody’s lesson plans or assignments, instruments and anything like that.”

Students we spoke with say it’s all about an unexpected crime shining a light for safety to make sure they and their property are kept safe.

“Makes me feel like we kind of need a little more protection and security guards,” Bocook said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshall University Police Department at 304-696-4357, or submit a tip online at https://www.marshall.edu/mupd/tip/

