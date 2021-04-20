Advertisement

Wastewater being studied at Marshall for SARS-CoV-2

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students in Marshall’s College of Science are getting lessons their professors couldn’t have imagined before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last fall, Marshall staff and students started collecting and testing campus wastewater for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

They got inspiration from a program used across the country testing municipal wastewater as a predictor of clinical outbreaks.

“The idea would be detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater is a good indicator there is a person or more likely persons shedding the virus in that sewer-shed,” David Neff, a lab manager in the chemistry department, said.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reached out to Marshall to collaborate on a larger project of surveillance monitoring at the state level. The hope is to create a system that gives the state time to prepare for case surges.

“It seems to be a positive sign that we’re going to ramp things up here and improve our lab capacity and hire people to do the work,” Neff said.

“We’ve learned a lot about long-term surveillance for infectious diseases,” Dr. Chuck Somerville, the dean of the College of Science, said.

The dean says they’re hoping to come up with a system that not only provides information on this crisis but can help the state manage the next one, as well.

“It’s great, because I’m doing this for my capstone, so it’s a great experience for me,” Marshall senior Cyrus Falsafi said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Cedar Point Sports Center
Basketball coach held on $500,000 bond after Sandusky tournament shooting
The family still has no answers or closure for what happened.
Charleston woman still missing three years later

Latest News

Charleston firefighters say a handful of these fires happen in the city each year, while in the...
Keeping your home from catching on fire: a tip to remember
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is working with the university to...
Wastewater being studied at Marshall for SARS-CoV-2
Security footage captured a man breaking into vending machines in Smith Hall.
Students react to Marshall University break-ins
This comes after Charleston City Council voted to pass Resolution No. 455-21 Monday evening.
Resolution passed to buy gas masks for police department