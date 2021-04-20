Advertisement

Woman faces charges after car crash into home

A woman faces charges in connection with a weekend incident that involved a car crashing into a home in Coal Grove, Ohio.(WEAU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman faces charges in connection with a weekend incident that involved a car crashing into a home in Coal Grove, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say.

Doris Daniel, 60, is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence (involving alcohol) and failure to control.

The incident was reported before 9:30 p.m. Sunday on state Route 243. No injuries were reported.

Daniel is due to appear Friday in Lawrence County Municipal Court.

