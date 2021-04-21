3 arrested after eastern Ky. drug bust

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three people were arrested Monday after drugs, including fentanyl, were found at a home in Allen, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies seized heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills and other drugs they said were being sold from the home.

The following suspects were arrested on charges including:

Austin Shepherd, 38, of Allen; trafficking in heroin, meth and fentanyl, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Bethany Hall, 37, of Stanville; outstanding warrant, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

James Lewis, 36, of Galveston, outstanding warrant.

Investigators say all of the suspects were taken to the Floyd County Jail, and more arrests are expected in the case.

