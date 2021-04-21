Advertisement

6 pickleball courts coming to Shawnee Sports Complex

Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, West Virginia, is getting six new pickleball courts.(wsaw)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Pickleball fans in the Kanawha Valley are in luck.

Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar is getting six new pickleball courts. The additions were approved during Tuesday night’s Kanawha County Commission meeting.

The courts can also be used for tennis.

Along with pickleball, Shawnee is getting a new championship-style basketball court with bleachers. That court will be able to be used for high school games, as well as bigger tournaments.

Fire and black smoke reported at business, fire crews respond

