6 pickleball courts coming to Shawnee Sports Complex

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Pickleball fans in the Kanawha Valley are in luck.

Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar is getting six new pickleball courts. The additions were approved during Tuesday night’s Kanawha County Commission meeting.

The courts can also be used for tennis.

Along with pickleball, Shawnee is getting a new championship-style basketball court with bleachers. That court will be able to be used for high school games, as well as bigger tournaments.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.