April snow hitting the region

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Snow covered the ground in parts of the region Wednesday morning in a rare April shower.

WSAZ viewers saw snow beginning in the middle of the night.

It didn’t stick in most communities, however, it did cover grassy areas in Lucasville, Portsmouth and toward Athens.

Keith Dickess from the Dickess Christmas Tree Farm in Lawrence County, Ohio shared the picture of his property with snow everywhere but the road.

It comes as a shock to the system after the temperature went above 70 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. Now a freeze warning is in effect.

