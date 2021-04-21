Barboursville Middle School principal fired

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The principal of Barboursville Middle School has been fired following an investigation.

Brent Jarrell’s situation and fate were discussed in a nearly 4-hour executive session at Tuesday night’s Cabell County school board meeting.

Following the lengthy private discussion, Superintendent Ryan Saxe recommended terminating Jarrell’s contract and ratifying an unpaid suspension that began April 8.

The board voted 3-2 to do so.

Saxe says they won’t comment on what Jarrell is accused of doing wrong, as it’s a personnel issue.

Jarrell declined to comment.

Barbara Colton came out of retirement to become the acting Barboursville Middle principal until the position is filled.

Saxe said the reason the executive session lasted so long was because board members were carefully considering everything.

