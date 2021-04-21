Advertisement

Cabell County school board gets update on redistricting plan

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County school board got an update Tuesday night on their redistricting project.

Nothing is official yet, but a company called Cooperative Strategies has redrawn district lines to help even out schools that are over and under capacity.

The plan would have some students switching schools this fall and more switching in the coming years as new schools are built.

If you’d like to see if you’d be affected, the company has the suggested changes on their website. Tap here for more.

You can also share feedback through an online survey.

They’ll hold community open houses on the issue from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 3 at Huntington High School and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6 at Cabell Midland High School.

