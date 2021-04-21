Advertisement

Cabell County school board votes to not include private schools in middle school county championships

The number of schools competing for Cabell County middle school championships will not be...
The number of schools competing for Cabell County middle school championships will not be expanding.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The number of schools competing for Cabell County middle school championships will not be expanding.

Tuesday night, the Cabell County school board voted unanimously not to allow private schools to be included in championship games.

Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers says last month, a parent of a private school student approached the Cabell County school board about letting private schools compete for county championships against public schools.

Barboursville, Milton, Huntington, and Huntington East will remain the only middle schools competing for county championships.

According to the item on the agenda, all championship games will be titled “Cabell County Public School Championships.”

Cabell County Schools will still participate with private schools during the regular season.

If the board had voted to give private schools the opportunity to participate in title games, the schools included would’ve been St. Joe, Our Lady of Fatima, Grace Christian, Covenant Christian, and Mountain State Christian.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
DNR, troopers searching for hunter accused in shooting
One man was arrested after trying to get away from police on a bicycle.
Police chase ends in arrest
A man and a woman died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Braxton County, West Virginia.
Pair dead in apparent murder-suicide
Fire and black smoke reported at business, fire crews respond

Latest News

Three people were arrested Monday after drugs, including fentanyl, were found at a home in...
3 arrested after eastern Ky. drug bust
Tennis balls left behind in park to honor a special dog
Tennis balls left behind in park to honor a special dog
Cabell County Schools redistricting
Cabell County Schools redistricting
During their meeting Tuesday night, the Putnam County Planning Commission voted to recommend...
Putnam County Planning Commission pushing for more businesses