Cabell County school board votes to not include private schools in middle school county championships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The number of schools competing for Cabell County middle school championships will not be expanding.

Tuesday night, the Cabell County school board voted unanimously not to allow private schools to be included in championship games.

Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers says last month, a parent of a private school student approached the Cabell County school board about letting private schools compete for county championships against public schools.

Barboursville, Milton, Huntington, and Huntington East will remain the only middle schools competing for county championships.

According to the item on the agenda, all championship games will be titled “Cabell County Public School Championships.”

Cabell County Schools will still participate with private schools during the regular season.

If the board had voted to give private schools the opportunity to participate in title games, the schools included would’ve been St. Joe, Our Lady of Fatima, Grace Christian, Covenant Christian, and Mountain State Christian.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.