Charleston Roots relocation program announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, the Charleston Area Alliance and the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau announced a new campaign Wednesday morning.

It’s called the Charleston Roots Initiative. The program targets people with West Virginia ties that can work remotely or fill high-demand positions in the area. This will allow remote workers and and other innovative people a place to enjoy four-season recreational opportunities with access to the amenities of city living at a low cost.

The package includes $5,000, mentorship and networking opportunities, and local experiences and memberships tailored to applicants’ lifestyles. There is also $1,000 for West Virginians who recruit a family member or friend to return to Charleston.

“Charleston is uniquely positioned to provide big city amenities while also being a mecca for outdoor recreation,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Remote workers can come to Charleston and live affordably and find activities to fit every lifestyle. We are also excited to work with companies looking to engage those in high-demand positions.”

“With the rise in remote working opportunities and West Virginia’s impressive COVID-19 response, Charleston possesses a great opportunity for business and talent growth,” said Steve Rubin, Interim President/CEO, Charleston Area Alliance. “People are already choosing Charleston’s low cost-of-living and access to recreation, dining, and unique experiences, and this program provides an added incentive for those considering the move.”

Officials say the program is targeting full-time employed remote workers or those looking to fill high-demand jobs in the area.

If you want to apply, you must be 18 years of age or older and currently live outside of a 50-mile radius of Charleston, West Virginia. Applications are being accepted and you can apply here.

