COVID-19 in Ky. | 785 new cases, 13 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 785 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths.

He said the positivity rate was 3.39%.

The governor continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated to reach the 2.5 million vaccine goal. That’s when state officials will remove most capacity restrictions on many businesses.

“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own,” Beshear said in a release. “We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19.”

As of Wednesday, 1,682,774 Kentuckians had received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Beshear explained that six of the newly reported deaths Wednesday came from the audit of death certificates.

Since the pandemic started, 6,373 Kentuckians have died of COVID-19-related issues.

