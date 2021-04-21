Advertisement

COVID-19 in Ky. | 785 new cases, 13 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 785 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths.

He said the positivity rate was 3.39%.

The governor continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated to reach the 2.5 million vaccine goal. That’s when state officials will remove most capacity restrictions on many businesses.

“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own,” Beshear said in a release. “We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19.”

As of Wednesday, 1,682,774 Kentuckians had received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Beshear explained that six of the newly reported deaths Wednesday came from the audit of death certificates.

Since the pandemic started, 6,373 Kentuckians have died of COVID-19-related issues.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A man and a woman died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Braxton County, West Virginia.
Pair dead in apparent murder-suicide
Brent Jarrell's situation and fate were discussed in a nearly 4-hour executive session at...
Barboursville Middle School principal fired
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
DNR, troopers searching for hunter accused in shooting

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor: COVID-19 is more dangerous than ever
Tuesday a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all three charges...
Reflecting on the Derek Chauvin verdict at Marshall University
Great Rubber Duck Race
The Great Rubber Duck Race
Great Rubber Duck Race