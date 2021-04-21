Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 11 deaths, 426 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 additional deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 21, 2021, there have been 2,633,918 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 149,888 total cases and 2,800 total deaths.

The deaths include a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Morgan County, a 66-year old male from Cabell County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Jefferson County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, and a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County.

426 new cases were received within the last day.

There are 7,293 active cases.

139,795 recoveries have been made.

687,045 people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 520,206 individuals are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,361), Berkeley (11,711), Boone (1,890), Braxton (873), Brooke (2,126), Cabell (8,649), Calhoun (272), Clay (459), Doddridge (558), Fayette (3,293), Gilmer (739), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,643), Hampshire (1,724), Hancock (2,718), Hardy (1,447), Harrison (5,461), Jackson (1,928), Jefferson (4,373), Kanawha (14,183), Lewis (1,143), Lincoln (1,400), Logan (3,009), Marion (4,184), Marshall (3,294), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,497), Mercer (4,591), Mineral (2,777), Mingo (2,441), Monongalia (8,977), Monroe (1,079), Morgan (1,092), Nicholas (1,522), Ohio (4,054), Pendleton (692), Pleasants (837), Pocahontas (649), Preston (2,817), Putnam (4,843), Raleigh (6,263), Randolph (2,499), Ritchie (662), Roane (584), Summers (770), Taylor (1,201), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,825), Wayne (2,824), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,221), Wirt (381), Wood (7,591), Wyoming (1,928).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A man and a woman died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Braxton County, West Virginia.
Pair dead in apparent murder-suicide
DNR, troopers searching for hunter accused in shooting
One man was arrested after trying to get away from police on a bicycle.
Police chase ends in arrest
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Governor Justice signs bills
Governor Justice signs bills, including requiring the training of officers responding to those with autism
Kaitlyn Renee Higgins, 28, of Louisville, is charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son.
Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
West Virginia set to have its first ever LEGO Fan Festival