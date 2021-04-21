Advertisement

Crash closes lanes of I-64

Two eastbound lanes of I-64 have been closed following a two vehicle crash Wednesday evening.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two eastbound lanes of I-64 have been closed following a two vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened near the Cross Lanes entrance ramp of I-64 E.

The fast and middle lanes are closed at this time. They will remain shut down until the wreckage is cleared.

Dispatchers say there were reports of two possible injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

