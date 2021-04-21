Crash closes lanes of I-64

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two eastbound lanes of I-64 have been closed following a two vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened near the Cross Lanes entrance ramp of I-64 E.

The fast and middle lanes are closed at this time. They will remain shut down until the wreckage is cleared.

Dispatchers say there were reports of two possible injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.